5-star Texas F signee Ron Holland requests release from NLI

Texas Longhorns forward signee Ron Holland requested the Longhorns release him from his National Letter of Intent on Friday.

“I want to take this time to thank head coach RT (Rodney Terry) and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration, I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support,” Holland wrote on Twitter. “While this has been a difficult process, I have decided to de commit from University of Texas and re-open my recruitment. Texas will still be one of my top schools of choice.”

Holland previously indicated he was planning on following through on his intentions to play for the Longhorns after Rodney Terry was named the head coach.

“I’m really excited about that,” Holland said of the opportunity to play for Terry in late March. “Just knowing how hard he had those guys playing and he really deserves that job. Just to see him reach that goal and for them to give him the opportunity to continue to coach that team, it’s a really good feeling for me because I get to stay committed to that team. Me and AJ Johnson. We get to go try get us a national championship next year.”

A 6’8, 195-pounder, Holland is a consensus five-star prospect ranked as the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 1 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Out of Duncanville, Holland was named a McDonald’s All-American this year.

One potential factor in Holland’s decision is the future of forward Dillon Mitchell, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility — the two occupy the same position on the wing, so if Mitchell returns to the Forty Acres, it would be difficult for Terry to find playing time for both.

Texas does not currently have a member of the 2023 high school recruiting class after guard AJ Johnson, a California product, opted to sign with the NBL in Australia.