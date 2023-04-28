Reacts Results: Who’s the next Longhorn to be selected in the NFL Draft?

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins later today but the Texas Longhorns were able to celebrate the drafting of Bijan Robinson last night. The former standout running back was selected 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, with only 29% of our SB Nation Reacts Survey voters believing Robinson would go in the top 10 of the first round.

With Robinson off the board, there remain at least four Longhorns who are expected to hear their name called. Almost half of our voters think linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is next in line to be drafted. With Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs off the board, Roschon Johnson is one of the more higher rated backs available and about one-third of surveyors think he’ll be next. Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo figure to be Day 3 draft picks and voters reflected that.

Anthony Cook, D’Shawn Jamison, and Jahleel Billingsley are also draft eligible.