Former Texas G Arterio Morris commits to Kansas

Arterio Morris is headed to Lawrence — the former Texas Longhorns guard committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday.

Morris will be a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.

A consensus five-star prospect ranked as the No. 16 player nationally and the No. 1 point guard in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Morris represented a significant recruiting coup for former head coach Chris Beard and the Longhorns. Morris chose Texas over Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, and others.

Last summer, Morris was arrested for misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, an incident that threatened to derail his Texas career before it started, but Beard ultimately declined to comment on the arrest and never suspended Morris, whose trial was postponed in March.

In a deep and experienced guard corps, Morris played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 11.8 minutes per game and struggling with his shot selection at times, but also flashing the ability on both ends of the court that made him such a highly-regarded prospect. Morris finished the season averaging 4.6 points per game on 41.1-percent shooting, including 33.3 percent from three.

With the departures of Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice, as well as the entrance of Tyrese Hunter into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, Morris was expected to play a much larger role in 2023-24 for new head coach Rodney Terry. Redshirt freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh also entered the NCAA transfer portal.