Dallas Cowboys select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown with the No. 90 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The second former Texas Longhorns player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft is linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 90 overall pick on Friday.

Recruited as a big-bodied, physical safety out of Arp in the 2018 recruiting class, Overshown was as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 52 player nationally and the No. 6 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Overshown chose Texas over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, among others.

Overshown played in nine games and made one tackle as a true freshman while dealing with a preseason knee injury that caused him to miss five games and then suffered a back injury in 2019 that caused him to miss four games. When Overshown was on the field as a sophomore, he flashed with 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and four pass breakups.

During the 2020 offseason, Overshown made the long-expected move to linebacker, but was set back by the pandemic and played his junior season at 217 pounds, only seven pounds heavier than he was at safety the year before. Overshown showed potential at his new position with 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, a team-high seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hurries, and a team-high two interceptions before suffering another setback when he underwent offseason shoulder surgery.

After a strong senior season that included a team-leading 74 tackles (38 solo) with 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback hurries, two pass break ups, and one blocked kick, Overshown opted to use his additional year of eligibility to spend his first healthy offseason gaining muscle mass and improving his ability as a linebacker, earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition from the coaches and AP by recording 96 tackles (49 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, and five pass breakups.

At the NFL Combine, Overshown confirmed his high-level athleticism with a 4.56 40-yard dash and 10’4 broad jump at 229 pounds and features the sideline-to-sideline range and coverage ability that professional franchises have increasingly come to value as offenses began incorporating more and more spread schemes. Overshown’s background as a safety aids his ability to take the right coverage drops and impact passing lanes while also making plays as a blitzer.

Playing downhill against the run isn’t always a strength for Overshown, however, especially in defeating blockers, although the inability to take advantage of the 2020 and 2021 offseasons limited Overshown’s strength development, an area where he’ll have a chance to improve as he moves into the NFL without having to leave the Lone Star State.