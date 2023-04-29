Chicago Bears select running back Roschon Johnson No. 115 in the NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns potent backfield is now fully represented in the NFL with the Chicago Bears selection of Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The Bears are no strangers to Longhorn running backs, with Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman currently leading their backfield. Chicago also selected the late Cedric Benson with the No. 4 pick in the 2005 draft, who played three seasons with the franchise.

Johnson came to Texas as a four-star quarterback in the 2019 recruiting cycle under Tim Beck and Tom Herman but offered to change positions with injuries plaguing the running back room his freshman season. The move was advantageous for him, especially as he paired with fellow running back Bijan Robison, who was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons. In his four years at Texas, Johnson amassed 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground, making his name not only as a physical runner but as a willing blocker and a vocal leader on the team.

He tested relatively well at the NFL Combine, turning in a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 10’2” broad jump, but earned himself a fifth-round grade according to NFL.com. However, his film clearly showed a different story and Chicago made the decision to bring him in despite drafting Khalil Herbert two seasons ago.