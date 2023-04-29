Kansas City selects Keondre Coburn in Round 6

A year after the Texas Longhorns were shut out of the NFL Draft, the saw their fourth player drafted as the Kansas City Chiefs selected Keondre Coburn in round No. 6.

The big man out of Houston made the decision to return for an additional year of eligibility and made the most of his time. His name didn't frequent the stat sheet often, but his presence in the middle of the defense was a differentiator for the Longhorns in 2022. The man known as Snacks improved made a significant leap in performance from year-to-year, going from the No. 73 interior defender in 2021 to No. 20 in 2022.

Coburn came to Texas as a top-200 recruit in the 2018 recruiting cycle in the first full class under former head coach Tom Herman.

With his selection, Coburn joins classmate DeMarvion Overshown as the fifth member of the vaunted No. 3 class in the nation to be drafted, nearly closing the book on that group in the college ranks. If he manages to stick in the league, he will become the sixth active defensive lineman on an NFL Roster.