2025 5-star TE Davon Mitchell reveals top five schools

While things are getting into full swing for the 2024 recruiting class, we are already seeing some movement with some elite prospects for the class of 2025.

Five star Los Alamitos (CA) tight end Davon Mitchell announced yesterday that he has already narrowed his top schools down to five, and despite a recent relocation to California from Texas the Longhorns still survived the cut for his recruitment.

Texas along with Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Miami rounded out Mitchell’s finalist list, so needless to say the competition will be pretty strong come decision time. With that said, National Signing Day is still a long way away for the 2025 recruiting class, so we could definitely see plenty of new developments within this recruitment as we move forward.

Mitchell was named 1st team All-District as a sophomore will playing at Allen (TX) in 2022, but has relocated to Los Alamitos for his junior season. Mitchell has 30 reported offers, including ones from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and USC.