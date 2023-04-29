Philadelphia Eagles draft Texas DT Moro Ojomo in 7th round

It came down to the wire, but Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo got his name called on the final day of the NFL draft.

With the 249th pick in the 7th round of the draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Ojomo and continued to add to their already loaded defensive haul.

Ojomo becomes the fifth Longhorn to have his name called during the NFL Draft this year, following teammates Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, Roschon Johnson, and Keondre Coburn. The Longhorns had someone drafted on each day of the draft this year, which comes as a drastic improvement from recent years.

In 2022, Ojomo logged 32 total tackles (5.5 TFLs) and notched three sacks on the way to being named 2nd Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press and also being named honorable mention All Big 12 by the league’s coaches.

I think Philadelphia is a great landing spot for Ojomo, and he will have an opportunity to be around a very talented position group that will provide him the chance to learn and elevate his game moving forward.