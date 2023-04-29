Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker

The Texas Longhorns had one of their most successful draft weekends in recent memory.

Bijan Robinson’s selection by the Atlanta Falcons marked the team’s first offensive first-round pick since Vince Young. Additionally, Texas saw five players drafted through the three-day process, the third-highest total of the last two decades.

In addition to the success during the seven-round draft, there are several Longhorns that have and will make their way onto NFL rosters quickly as undrafted free agents and have a chance to compete for a roster spot as the season approaches. Defensive mainstays like D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook did not hear their names called during the seven rounds but found their way onto rosters quickly as priority free agents immediately following the completion of the draft.

Former Longhorns Calvin Anderson and Marcus Johnson offered words of encouragement as the draft closed, as both players started their multi-year NFL careers as undrafted free agents.

This post will be updated when each player signs.

D’Shawn Jamison - San Francisco 49ers

Anthony Cook - Kansas City Chiefs