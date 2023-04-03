Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Deep completions is ‘the way it’s supposed to work’

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has noted progress so far this spring in the passing game. In fact, Longhorn quarterbacks are emphasizing the offense’s deep passing game as they ready for the 2023 college football season, according to those involved.

“Our offense doesn’t quite work the way it’s supposed to work if we don’t hit some of those plays,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “I don’t expect us to be 100 percent. Any time you throw a ball beyond 15-20 yards, the percentage is naturally going to drop. We try to create those opportunities down the field, then finding that rapport of the deep ball whether it’s a post, a go, deep crossers, whatever they are, and how it complements themselves with the run game then the intermediate passing game, is all critical to our success as an offense and then ultimately as a team.”

