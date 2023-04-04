Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ spring practice hype video just dropped

Spring practice season is hype season for the Texas Longhorns and ... well, virtually every college football program that’s an established brand. So, prepare to get hyped at the program’s post-spring practice video that dropped earlier this week. ... y’all hyped yet?
Plays being made all over the field pic.twitter.com/N4HYpsxOwT— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 4, 2023
How ‘bout now? Hyped yet?
... now?
OK, be hyped already.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: The men can talk trash, why not the women?
Austin American-Statesman: ‘One Shining Moment’ features Texas during March Madness run
247Sports: Morning Brew: A few more spring football scrimmage nuggets; Rodney Terry on the recruiting trail; and more
247Sports: Morning Brew: Defense shines in second scrimmage of spring football
Inside Texas: Protecting Quinn Ewers in 2023
Inside Texas: Jordan Spieth is rested and ready to chase second Masters title
Inside Texas: Assessing the quality of Texas’ depth on defense
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
4-star LB Dylan Williams reveals top 7 schools
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: ‘25 WR Marcus Harris locks in Oregon/Penn State visits, set for busy summer
247Sports: Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson recaps Texas unofficial visit
247Sports: Eugene Brooks earns Under Armour Camp OL MVP honors and has four schools standing out
247Sports: Texas visit checks boxes for five-star EDGE Colin Simmons
Inside Texas: 2024 WR Gatlin Bair recaps Texas visit, details where Longhorns stand in his recruitment
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Texas football recruiting updates, scrimmage news and notes
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: 2024 NCAA title odds: What chances do Texas, Baylor and others have at becoming champions?
Viva the Matadors: Offense shines as Red Raiders take TCU series
Frogs O’ War: TCU guard Shahada Wells enters transfer portal
The Smoking Musket: Mark Kellogg selected as West Virginia women’s basketball coach
Wide Right & Natty Lite: A look back at our favorite moments from the men’s basketball season
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: MLB’s new pitch clock finally made me love baseball
SB Nation: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy highlight Monday’s practice round at The Masters
SB Nation: Welcome to the first round of the 17th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball takes on Air Force this afternoon at 4pm Central.
Back at home today! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/QUbGZdCva5— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 4, 2023
Loading comments...