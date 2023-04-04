WATCH: Highlights from the Texas scrimmage on Saturday

With the Orange-White game looming in 11 days, the Texas Longhorns held the first real scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday before releasing a video with some highlights on Monday.

Plays being made all over the field pic.twitter.com/N4HYpsxOwT — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 4, 2023

What we know from the video:

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Casey Cain was shown making several catches.

Redshirt freshman safety BJ Allen forced a fumble by freshman running back CJ Baxter, who was a little bit loose with his ball security. Another play showed Baxter getting into the open field on a run.

Freshman quarterback Arch Manning was playing with the second-team offense when he was stopped by senior linebacker David Gbenda while redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy was shown completing a pass to a walk-on wide receiver with the third team.

Junior Jack end Barryn Sorrell has gained 16 pounds since arriving at Texas and now absolutely looks the part.