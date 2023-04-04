 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Highlights from the Texas scrimmage on Saturday

A view into the first real scrimmage of spring practice for the Longhorns.

By Wescott Eberts
/ new
Texas football

With the Orange-White game looming in 11 days, the Texas Longhorns held the first real scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday before releasing a video with some highlights on Monday.

What we know from the video:

  • Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Casey Cain was shown making several catches.
  • Redshirt freshman safety BJ Allen forced a fumble by freshman running back CJ Baxter, who was a little bit loose with his ball security. Another play showed Baxter getting into the open field on a run.
  • Freshman quarterback Arch Manning was playing with the second-team offense when he was stopped by senior linebacker David Gbenda while redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy was shown completing a pass to a walk-on wide receiver with the third team.
  • Junior Jack end Barryn Sorrell has gained 16 pounds since arriving at Texas and now absolutely looks the part.
  • One rep showed Buck end Ethan Burke working with the first-team defense against the first-team offensive line. On the play, junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy shot a gap on a miscommunication between junior left guard Hayden Conner and junior center Jake Majors.
  • Senior linebacker Jett Bush sacked Murphy as freshman edge Colton Vasek appeared to get a rep with the second-team defense.
  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers completed a pass to junior tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders along the sideline.
  • Burke got absolutely planted on a combo block from Sanders and Majors.
  • Junior defensive tackle Vernon Broughton nearly intercepted a throw from Manning, who was under pressure from sophomore Buck end Justice Finkley.
  • Sophomore running back Savion Red delivered a nasty stiff arm to Finkley.
  • Ewers completed a pass to freshman wide receiver Johntay Cook for what looked like a touchdown.
  • Junior cornerback Gavin Holmes came up with an interception with the second-team defense.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...