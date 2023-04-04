WATCH: Highlights from the Texas scrimmage on Saturday

With the Orange-White game looming in 11 days, the Texas Longhorns held the first real scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday before releasing a video with some highlights on Monday.
Plays being made all over the field pic.twitter.com/N4HYpsxOwT— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 4, 2023
What we know from the video:
- Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Casey Cain was shown making several catches.
- Redshirt freshman safety BJ Allen forced a fumble by freshman running back CJ Baxter, who was a little bit loose with his ball security. Another play showed Baxter getting into the open field on a run.
- Freshman quarterback Arch Manning was playing with the second-team offense when he was stopped by senior linebacker David Gbenda while redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy was shown completing a pass to a walk-on wide receiver with the third team.
- Junior Jack end Barryn Sorrell has gained 16 pounds since arriving at Texas and now absolutely looks the part.
- One rep showed Buck end Ethan Burke working with the first-team defense against the first-team offensive line. On the play, junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy shot a gap on a miscommunication between junior left guard Hayden Conner and junior center Jake Majors.
- Senior linebacker Jett Bush sacked Murphy as freshman edge Colton Vasek appeared to get a rep with the second-team defense.
- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers completed a pass to junior tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders along the sideline.
- Burke got absolutely planted on a combo block from Sanders and Majors.
- Junior defensive tackle Vernon Broughton nearly intercepted a throw from Manning, who was under pressure from sophomore Buck end Justice Finkley.
- Sophomore running back Savion Red delivered a nasty stiff arm to Finkley.
- Ewers completed a pass to freshman wide receiver Johntay Cook for what looked like a touchdown.
- Junior cornerback Gavin Holmes came up with an interception with the second-team defense.
