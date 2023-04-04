Texas basketball to play in 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

The Texas Longhorns are one of four teams participating in the 2023 Empire Classic presented by Continental Tire benefitting Wounded Warrior Project at historic Madison Square Garden on November 19-20, 2023, the Gazelle Group announced on Tuesday.

Indiana, Louisville, and UConn are the other three participants with semifinal pairings, television coverage, and the on-sale date for tickets to be announced.

Texas has made six prior appearances in the Empire Classic, competing in the event in 1997, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2019. A 71-55 victory over California in 2014 won the event for Texas.

Led by head coach Rodney Terry, the Longhorns finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 29-9, the third-most win in school history. In the regular season, Texas finished second in the Big 12 before winning the conference tournament title. Awarded a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Horns advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008 and came up just short of the Final Four in a loss to the Hurricanes.