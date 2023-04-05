No. 21 Texas handles Air Force in 7-1 win

After a disappointing finish to the series in Stillwater, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns returned to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday and cruised to a 7-1 win over the Air Force Falcons.

Home runs by right fielder Dylan Campbell, third baseman Peyton Powell, and catcher Rylan Galvan accounted for three of the nine hits by the Longhorns as five pitchers combined to allow one run on four hits.

POW POW @peytonpowell01 crushes his 6th of the year and it’s 2-0 Horns!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/y0lDLJVh3c — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 4, 2023

All four hits were allowed by left-hander Ace Whitehead, who picked up his third win in his third start with the longest outing of his career — Whitehead went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

The bullpen was even better as left-hander Chris Stuart pitched well over 2.0 innings, though his command faltered enough to result in two walks, right-hander Heston Tole pitched an inning, right-hander Kobe Minchey made his collegiate debut with a perfect inning, and right-hander DJ Burke followed with a perfect ninth.

Campbell helped Whitehead defensively, throwing out a runner at second to end the third inning.

Don’t try that man. @dylancamp25’s 4th OF assist of the season ends the 3rd!



Horns lead, 3-1. pic.twitter.com/20Vw4T1wZ3 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 4, 2023

Galvan added an RBI triple to his solo home run, joining Campbell as the two Longhorns with a multi-hit performance while first baseman Cam Constantine picked up his first career hit.

Texas remains at home for a weekend series against Kansas State that begins on Thursday.