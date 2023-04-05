Longhorns Daily News: Texas reportedly spent nearly $2.5 million on the 2022 recruiting trail

It’s not secret that the Texas Longhorns are big spenders.
In 2022, Texas spent nearly $2.5 million on the recruiting trail alone, according to Inside Texas. Only five programs across college football spent more on recruiting last year.
From Inside Texas: “[Texas spent] well behind back-to-back national champion Georgia. The Bulldogs led the SEC — and the country — with $4,506,248 on the books in 2022. Georgia was well ahead of No. 2 Clemson, who spent $3,158,941 in 2022. The Longhorns ranked second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. The Sooners spent $2,632,817 last year. Both Oklahoma and Texas are well ahead of the pace in the Big 12, as expected. The No. 3 and No. 4 teams on the books in 2022 in the fast fading Power 5 football conference were West Virginia (32nd overall) and Texas Tech (34th overall). More importantly for the future, Texas would have ranked No. 5 in the SEC behind Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and ahead of Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and others.”
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
WATCH: Highlights from the Texas scrimmage on Saturday
Texas basketball to play in 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball beat Air Force last night.
BALLGAME!— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 4, 2023
Horns win it, 7-1, over Air Force! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/uuY7jGadJe
