Longhorns Daily News: Texas reportedly spent nearly $2.5 million on the 2022 recruiting trail

It’s not secret that the Texas Longhorns are big spenders.

In 2022, Texas spent nearly $2.5 million on the recruiting trail alone, according to Inside Texas. Only five programs across college football spent more on recruiting last year.

From Inside Texas: “[Texas spent] well behind back-to-back national champion Georgia. The Bulldogs led the SEC — and the country — with $4,506,248 on the books in 2022. Georgia was well ahead of No. 2 Clemson, who spent $3,158,941 in 2022. The Longhorns ranked second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. The Sooners spent $2,632,817 last year. Both Oklahoma and Texas are well ahead of the pace in the Big 12, as expected. The No. 3 and No. 4 teams on the books in 2022 in the fast fading Power 5 football conference were West Virginia (32nd overall) and Texas Tech (34th overall). More importantly for the future, Texas would have ranked No. 5 in the SEC behind Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oklahoma, and ahead of Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and others.”

WATCH: Highlights from the Texas scrimmage on Saturday

Texas basketball to play in 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

