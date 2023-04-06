Reacts Survey: Who will win the NCAA Tournament next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

March Madness has officially come to an end with UConn capturing the men’s title and LSU capturing the women’s title. Both the men’s and women’s programs at Texas reached the NCAA Tournament, with Rodney Terry’s squad reaching the Elite Eight and Vic Schaefer’s team exiting early in the second round.

Both teams will return to the hardware next season with National Championship aspirations. Can either win it all next season? If not Texas, who is your favorite to cut down the nets in Phoenix?

The Women’s National Championship drew an average of 9.9 million viewers, the highest-viewed women’s basketball final in television history. Did the exciting tournament and the performance of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark draw you in?