Longhorns Daily News: Can freshman RB Cedric Baxter fill hole left by Bijan Robinson?

The Texas Longhorns have questions now that star running back Bijan Robinson has declared early for the NFL Draft. The question at hand, is true freshman Cedric Baxter an organic replacement?

Johnathan Brooks had 4,000 yards his Senior year.



Jaydon Blue was the #1 Running Back his Senior year.



Cedric Baxter was the #1 Running Back his Senior year.



(((Sigh))) How do you keep that room happy? — Austin High's Own" Rude Wayne (@Dewayne42005783) March 30, 2023

Texas basketball to play in 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

Texas baseball starts a triple header versus the Kansas State Wildcats today at 6:30pm Central.