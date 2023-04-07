Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ David Pierce: Tanner Witt will see mound later this year

Texas Longhorns baseball coach David Pierce opened up on what to expect of pitcher Tanner Witt later this season, as he returns from a Tommy John surgery last year.

“It’s all about how his body and arm recovers,” Pierce said, per Inside Texas, referring to the estimated timeline on when to expect to see Witt take the diamond again. “He’ll do it again next week and we’ll just continue to see how he’s recovering, see how he feels. Hopefully that plan continues and we can get him out there in about three weeks.”

Texas baseball has a triple header versus the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend.