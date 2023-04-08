Reacts Results: Who are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament next year?

March Madness may have just ended, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next year.

We asked our readers earlier in the week who they thought would win the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament next year. Most of them left out the Texas Longhorns.

Michigan State received the most votes with the reigning champion UConn behind them at 9%. Rodney Terry and the Horns received 4% or less of the votes despite a run to the Elite Eight.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes were the top vote-getters in the Women’s poll but it does show fans are sleeping on Vic Schaefer. The Longhorns received 2% or less of the votes after an early exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The ending to the most watched women’s NCAA Tournament did spike interest in the sport, with almost half of those surveyed saying they’ll check out more Women’s basketball next season. If you’re a Texas fan and haven’t got into it yet, I suggest you check out a few of the Longhorns games next season.