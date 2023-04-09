Former Texas G Rowan Brumbaugh commits to Georgetown

Texas Longhorns rising redshirt freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a Friday report from Jeff Goodman.

Texas point guard Rowan Brumbaugh will transfer, source told @Stadium. Top 100 player who chose to redshirt this past season because he was behind Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter.



On Monday, Brumbaugh announced his commitment to Georgetown.

The 6’4, 190-pounder is the first transfer portal departure since Rodney Terry was named the head coach at Texas. A Massachusetts product, Brumbaugh redshirted during the 2022-23 season after signing with the Longhorns as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 89 player nationally and the No. 16 point guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Originally a Northwestern commit, Brumbaugh reopened his recruitment late in the 2022 recruiting cycle and quickly pledged to Texas.

With experienced depth at the guard position including sixth-year senior Marcus Carr and transfers Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice, Brumbaugh opted to redshirt due to a prospective lack of playing time, but was expected to compete for minutes under Terry with the departures of Carr and Rice and Hunter’s entrance into the 2023 NBA Draft, though the Iowa State transfer could still return to school.