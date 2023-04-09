Reports: Memphis assistant Frank Haith expected to join Texas staff

Memphis Tigers assistant coach Frank Haith is expected to join the Texas Longhorns in a similar position under new head coach Rodney Terry, according to a report from Inside Texas.

Horns247 confirmed the report.

The addition of Haith would mark the first change to the coaching staff under Terry, who had his interim tag removed after leading the Longhorns to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.

Haith and Terry previously worked together as assistants for two seasons under Rick Barnes. In 2004, Haith was hired as the Miami head coach, ultimately coaching the Hurricanes for seven seasons before taking over at Missouri. Early in Haith’s tenure in Columbia, the NCAA’s investigation into the Nevin Shapiro scandal at Miami resulted in a five-game suspension to start the 2013-14 season. Under the haze of more NCAA violations, Haith left for Tulsa in 2014 as Missouri vacated the wins during the 2013-14 season. After spending eight seasons with the Golden Hurricane, Haith resigned last year after an 11-20 season and joined Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Haith has an overall record of 320-237 as a head coach.

At Texas, Haith was known as a strong recruiter who helped the Horns land Brad Buckman, PJ Tucker, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Daniel Gibson.

Terry is expected to retain assistants Brandon Chappell and Bob Donewald with Chris Odgen moving back into an off-court role and Steve McClain remaining as the special assistant to the head coach.

According to a report from Horns247, Terry will also hire a new strength and conditioning coach for the basketball program with the departure of John Reilly.