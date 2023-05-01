Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers is a top 10 pick in AP’s mock 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is over. So, let’s talk about the Associated Press’ 2024 NFL Draft mock.
Naturally, it has to do with the Texas Longhorns.
Redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, Texas’ returning starter under center this season, goes no. 6 overall to the Washington Commanders in this hypothetical situation.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers lands in top 10 picks of AP’s way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft https://t.co/jBqywtm6mO— SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) May 1, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden, Bohls: Is saying no to NIL money Arch Manning or manning up?
Austin American-Statesman: Five questions on Bijan Robinson’s fantasy outlook
Dallas Morning News: NFL draft grades: Experts grade Cowboys’ picks of Luke Schoonmaker, DeMarvion Overshown
247Sports: Morning Brew: How the Longhorns fared in the 2023 NFL Draft
247Sports: NFL Draft first-rounders, elite recruits, and athletic feats they share
Inside Texas: Four Out, One In Q&A: May 1 edition
Inside Texas: UT Board of Regents to discuss SEC move, Rodney Terry’s contract in upcoming meeting
Inside Texas: Four-down Territory Q&A: S&C, culture, winning on the road, recruiting finish
Inside Texas: What NFL decision-makers said about the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NFL draft
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
2025 5-star TE Davon Mitchell reveals top five schools
5-star F signee Ron Holland decommits from Texas
Former Texas G Arterio Morris commits to Kansas
Dallas Cowboys select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown with the No. 90 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears select running back Roschon Johnson No. 115 in the NFL Draft
Kansas City selects Keondre Coburn in Round 6
Philadelphia Eagles draft Texas DT Moro Ojomo in 7th round
Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Scattershooting recruiting notes on Texas headed into May
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Colin Simmons and official visits, UT targets set visit dates, top tight end in 2025, OL recruiting competition, and portal hoops
Inside Texas: Texas unlikely to suffer any additional portal defections
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Tramel: Big 12 rallies with six first-round picks in NFL Draft
Inside Texas: 2023 Big 12 NFL Draft implications
Inside Texas: Thirty former Texas high school players taken in 2023 NFL Draft
Inside Texas: 2025 On3 No. 2 CB Jaboree Antoine talks Texas offer, visit plans
Frogs O’ War: Football: Missouri State DT transfer Tico Brown commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: Football: Maryland OL transfer Coltin Deery commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: TCU Football WR Quentin Johnston selected by the Chargers in first round of NFL Draft, 21st overall
Frogs O’ War: Three Horned Frogs sign Undrafted Free Agent deals; 2 more invited to Rookie Camp
Frogs O’ War: TCU Football QB Max Duggan selected by the Chargers in 7th round of NFL Draft, 239 overall
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: A recap of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia gets commitment from all-conference defensive back
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NFL mock draft 2024: Historic WR prospect, reigning Heisman QB lead next year’s class
SB Nation: My 4 favorite team hauls from the 2023 NFL Draft
SB Nation: How the Warriors pushed the Steph Curry button to shut the beam
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball has already won 2-out-of-3 in their Big series versus the TCU Horned Frogs.
Monday afternoon lineup! https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/FXrk11N9SD— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 1, 2023
