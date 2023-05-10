Texas handles UT Arlington 10-5 in final midweek game

The midweek portion of the 2023 schedule is finished for the Texas Longhorns following a 10-5 win on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Right-hander Charlie Hurley recovered from poor appearances in losses to TCU and Kansas to record his longest appearance in a month — a 5.0-inning effort in which he allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and zero walks. After a stretch of outings in the last month that included four walks against Kansas State, three walks against Baylor, and three walks against Abilene Christian, Hurley’s ability to stay in the strike zone was heartening with the postseason looming in two weeks.

Left-hander David Shaw and right-hander Heston Tole combined to hold the Mavs scoreless over the next three innings before a shaky ninth from right-hander Kobe Minchey during which he allowed three runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Left fielder Porter Brown led the Longhorns at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance that included a double, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored.

DOWNTOWN! PORTER! BROWN!@PorterBrown_27 hits it 1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ over the wall to make it a 10-2 ballgame in the 8th!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/nBaCVx7sfG — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 10, 2023

Third baseman Peyton Powell and first baseman Jared Thomas also hit home runs for Texas and right fielder Dylan Campbell extended his hitting streak to a school-record 27 games.

POW POW @peytonpowell01 goes deep for his 8th of the season and the Horns lead, 1-0, in the 1st!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/5Kw407Wc7w — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 9, 2023

In total, the Horns recorded 12 hits, six going for extra bases, drew seven walks, and struck out only six times in a strong offensive performance that featured four runs over the first three innings before a four-run fifth inning put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Texas hosts San Jose State this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field before closing out the regular season against West Virginia.