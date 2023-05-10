Longhorns Daily News: Texas still hasn’t released former commit Ron Holland from his LOI

You might remember not too long ago, only seemingly moments after Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team’s historic, unpredicted run in the NCAA Tournament, top 2023 commit Ron Holland announced he would instead play international professional basketball rather than proceed with his commitment to the Longhorns.

Still, today, Texas hasn’t released Holland from letter of intent, 247Sports reports.

Why? Let’s let them answer.

From 247Sports: “While Holland has taken the steps to be released by Texas, his release hasn’t yet been granted. It doesn’t sound as if Texas is trying to hold up Holland, their administration is just making sure there hasn’t been any foul play. Meanwhile, Terry and his staff are certainly trying to retain him as they still want him wearing the burnt orange. After getting big man Dylan Disu to return, the Horns have hit the transfer portal hard. They’ve landed two of the portal’s top players in Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas and Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick along with good pieces in guard Chendall Weaver and forward Ze’Rik Onyema. Having Holland on the roster could really make the Horns dangerous.”

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE'RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

