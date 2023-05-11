Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Chris Del Conte: Steve Sarkisian was unaware of SEC move prior to accepting head coach job

College football conference realignment is a game of cloaks and daggers. Prior to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcement of their intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, only a handful of top-level administrators were aware of ongoing discussions. In fact, the SEC part wasn’t even mentioned to Steve Sarkisian in his accepting of Texas’ head coaching job, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said, according to Inside Texas.
Texas AD Chris Del Conte at @Texasexes event in Dallas: “When I hired Coach Sarkisian, I knew where we were going. He had no idea.”— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) May 11, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball eager as Big 12 tournament begins
Austin American-Statesman: Softball’s biggest baddest guy doesn’t wear black. He wears burnt orange.
247Sports: The Insider: Why guard Max Abmas was a critical get for Rodney Terry out of the transfer portal
247Sports: Texas Longhorns football’s five season-defining games during the 2023 season
Inside Texas: Rodney Terry discusses Chendall Weaver, Ze’Rik Onyema, dishes on Texas’ portal criteria
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian credits roster stability to culture, cohesion, honesty
Inside Texas: The three toughest offenses for the Texas defense in 2023
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former Texas, Nebraska QB Casey Thompson commits to Florida Atlantic
Longhorn signees set to compete at the UIL state track & field meet
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Rising 2025 EDGE Chad Woodfork talks Texas offer
247Sports: The Huddle: Texas in position to land a special group of 2024 defensive backs
Inside Texas: Three quick Thursday a.m. Texas recruiting notes
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Best Class Scenario: May 11 edition
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting intel
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Sarkisian offers reports for Cowboys draft picks Vaughn, Overshown
Austin American-Statesman: Can anyone stop the Sooners in the Big 12 tournament?
Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: Cal State Fullerton
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The creative ways through which the Warriors forced Anthony Davis into constant on-ball action
SB Nation: Daniel Ricciardo could be returning to the F1 grid, per report
SB Nation: No, the Jaguars are not going to move to London
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas softball begins their Big 12 tournament run today.
the chase starts now #HookEm pic.twitter.com/tpfKoI9Zig— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 11, 2023
Loading comments...