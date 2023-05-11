Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Chris Del Conte: Steve Sarkisian was unaware of SEC move prior to accepting head coach job

College football conference realignment is a game of cloaks and daggers. Prior to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcement of their intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, only a handful of top-level administrators were aware of ongoing discussions. In fact, the SEC part wasn’t even mentioned to Steve Sarkisian in his accepting of Texas’ head coaching job, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said, according to Inside Texas.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte at @Texasexes event in Dallas: “When I hired Coach Sarkisian, I knew where we were going. He had no idea.” — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) May 11, 2023

