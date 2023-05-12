Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: QB Arch Manning will be ‘a great Longhorn before it’s all said and done’

Fans and analysts exist in a state of overreaction each offseason.

This year is no exception, after Texas Longhorns true freshman quarterback – an early enrollee – debuted with a lackluster performance in Texas’ spring football game last month.

But hold on, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said recently on 105.3 The Fan, per Clutch Sports.

“He’s on the right trajectory that he should be on,” Sarkisian said of Manning. “There’s a transition to the scheme that he hasn’t been accustomed to, there’s a transition to the speed of the game and how it goes. There were a lot of really good moments that Arch had throughout the spring, and there was a couple tough days.”

Sarkisian continued, “He’s going to be a great Longhorn before it’s all said and done.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Germany’s Nicole Rivkin helps give Texas tennis international flavor

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: When it comes to winning in tennis, Texas’ Spiz is a whiz

Dallas Morning News: Scottie Scheffler shoots 64 to take early second-round lead at AT&T Byron Nelson

247Sports: Morning Brew: Thank you Steve Sarkisian for not being afraid to aim high heading into the 2023 season

Inside Texas: Dylan Campbell, holder of a 27-game hitting streak: ‘I expect to get a hit every time I go to the plate’

Inside Texas: Four Out, One In Q&A: May 12 edition

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian says DeMarvion Overshown is a ‘perfect fit’ for the Dallas defense

Inside Texas: Roschon Johnson exhibiting the same leadership traits in the NFL that he did at Texas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Longhorn signees set to compete at the UIL state track & field meet

Former Texas, Nebraska QB Casey Thompson commits to Florida Atlantic

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Touted DL TJ Lindsey excited to get back to Texas for his official

247Sports: Texas makes the cut for elite defensive back Selman Bridges

247Sports: 10 prospects to watch during the UIL Track and Field State Meet

247Sports: Rising 2025 EDGE Chad Woodfork talks Texas offer

Inside Texas: Five-star plus+ WR Micah Hudson locks in two official visits

Inside Texas: State track Texas recruiting tidbits: Bryant Wesco, Jelani McDonald, Trevor Goosby

Inside Texas: Humidor No.1: O-line notes, recruiting quick hitters

Inside Texas: Humidor - No. 2: Five-star visiting this weekend, Texas’ competition for top 2024 targets

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: The Big 12 boasts a number of experienced quarterbacks

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU guard Rondel Walker enters transfer portal

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the Suns can save the Kevin Durant trade after a disastrous early playoff exit

SB Nation: Tom Brady in talks to join the Raiders as a limited partner, per report

SB Nation: Inside the Jaguars’ hilarious ‘scripted’ schedule release video with actor Asher Grodman

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas softball beat Texas Tech last night and Kansas today in the Big 12 tournament.

TIME CHANGE



Due to forecasted weather in the area, tomorrow's @Big12Conference Championship game against @OU_Softball will begin at 1⃣2⃣ PM CT and be streamed on @ESPNPlus. #HookEm — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 12, 2023