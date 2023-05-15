Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson signs contract with Atlanta Falcons

Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in last month’s NFL Draft, officially agreed to terms and signed his contract over the weekend.

Sources: The #Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson have agreed to terms on his four-year, $21.96M rookie contract that is fully guaranteed and also includes a fifth-year option. The No. 8 pick is signing now, as another Top 10 selection is locked in. pic.twitter.com/Lyai4hH7FE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Longhorn signees set to compete at the UIL state track & field meet

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball won their series against San Jose State over the weekend.

HORNS WIN!



Texas clinches the series with an 18-6 win in seven innings!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/k9Y6NXgDsQ — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 13, 2023

Texas softball fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 tournament.