Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson signs contract with Atlanta Falcons

Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in last month’s NFL Draft, officially agreed to terms and signed his contract over the weekend.
Sources: The #Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson have agreed to terms on his four-year, $21.96M rookie contract that is fully guaranteed and also includes a fifth-year option. The No. 8 pick is signing now, as another Top 10 selection is locked in. pic.twitter.com/Lyai4hH7FE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball draws No. 13 overall seed from NCAA selection committee
Austin American-Statesman: Texas men, women both win to advance in NCAA tennis tournament
Austin American-Statesman: Sark Week: Coaches spread the word to Texas faithful on annual tour
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Del Conte, Charles know the power of people helping people
Dallas Morning News: Plano’s Parker Coody shares special moment with grandfather after making 1st PGA Tour cut
247Sports: Morning Brew: Can Quinn Ewers make second-year jump on par with Mac Jones at Alabama in 2020?
Inside Texas: Four-Down Territory: Leaders, fastest wide receivers, most physical players, more
Inside Texas: How Texas educates Longhorn athletes, coaches on the NCAA’s sports betting restrictions when gambling is ubiquitous
Inside Texas: Longhorn great Cedric Griffin gives Jelani McDonald a strong recommendation
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Longhorn signees set to compete at the UIL state track & field meet
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks recruiting strategy and more
247Sports: Four-star DB Dakoda Fields breaks down his final seven
247Sports: Top 100 ATH Kiotti Armstrong reacts to Texas offer and sets visit date
Inside Texas: Talking Texas Longhorns with Makai Saina
Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star Michael Fasusi recaps Texas visit
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: 2024 top targets, 2025s talk Austin trip, and coaches on the road
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: 5 things to know about this week’s NBA Draft Combine
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Which offenses will be the most difficult for Texas to handle in 2023?
Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: Baylor
Frogs O’ War: Football: Three-star offensive tackle Tobias Steppes commits to TCU
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Ja Morant is risking his NBA career to act like an idiot on Instagram
SB Nation: This Japanese baseball team’s Deep-V uniforms are the future of sports attire
SB Nation: James Harden’s Game 7 stinker looked like a lot like Ben Simmons’ famous collapse
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball won their series against San Jose State over the weekend.
HORNS WIN!— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 13, 2023
Texas clinches the series with an 18-6 win in seven innings!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/k9Y6NXgDsQ
- Texas softball fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 tournament.
now time to turn the attention to the postseason #HookEm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 13, 2023
Loading comments...