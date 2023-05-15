2024 No. 1 prospect Tre Johnson releases top six schools

Lake Highlands shooting guard Tre Johnson released his list of six finalists on Monday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut for the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

NEWS: 2024 5⭐️ Tre Johnson has released his Top 6, a source tells me. Here are the programs he’s considering:



Kentucky

Baylor

Kansas

Alabama

Texas

Arkansas



Johnson is a long, athletic three-level scorer and the top player in the ‘24 class. He’s taken visits to Baylor, Texas,… pic.twitter.com/JkjDyx7jHL — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 15, 2023

“(Rodney Terry) and I have had a good relationship always,” Johnson told On3. “He was my dad’s assistant coach when he was at Baylor. So we’ve always had a good relationship and him getting the head coaching job is really good for him. He also lets his guards play and also uses the bigger guards in the post. The players (stood out on the visit). They all stay in the gym and it’s open 24/7.”

Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, and Kentucky are the other five schools still under consideration by 6’5, 180-pounder, who took visits to Austin and Waco last fall before making his way to Lexington in January and Lawrence earlier this month.

There aren’t any Crystal Ball predictions yet for Johnson, but as the Texas recruitment of AJ Johnson made clear, landing a commitment and then a signature are only the first major steps — top prospects have options overseas and with G League Ignite, increasing the level of difficulty to get those players on campus.

Here’s the scouting report for Johnson from 247Sports: