Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Alabama have an official kickoff time for 2023 rematch

The Texas Longhorns get another shot at taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
In fact, we know, exactly, when it’ll go down, too.
Game time announcement— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 16, 2023
Texas at Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 9 | 6 PM CT
@espn pic.twitter.com/Q4UkPKeXbI
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Kickoff time announced for Texas-Alabama rematch in 2023 football season
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian finds lesson in Lakers’ success
247Sports: Morning Brew: It’s clear what the SEC needs to do with its football scheduling model
Inside Texas: DeMarvion Overshown: ‘I can’t stop smiling about it when people ask me and I say I’m a Dallas Cowboy’
Inside Texas: How will teams try to stop the Texas offense in 2023?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
2024 No. 1 prospect Tre Johnson releases top six schools
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks recruiting strategy and more
247Sports: The Huddle: Latest on a pair of 2024 wide receiver targets following state track meet
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 tight end Jordan Washington
Inside Texas: RPM prediction for Texas to land priority defensive player
Inside Texas: Five-star on Texas: ‘I just really like the environment. It’s like home.’
Inside Texas: Talking Texas Longhorns with Colin Simmons
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: TCU football season opener vs. Colorado set for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia in position to win Big 12 regular season title
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: Reload time, the reintroduction
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Why the Florida Panthers should be America’s Team in the NHL Playoffs
SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama NBA Draft lottery destinations, ranked by how fun they would be
SB Nation: Trevor Bauer gave up 7 runs in 2 innings in Japan as he continues to ABSOLUTELY SUCK
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas tennis has been dominating.
ELITE EIGHT bound! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/BKsoVUTwYu— Texas Men's Tennis (@TexasMTN) May 14, 2023
Loading comments...