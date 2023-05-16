Longhorns Daily News: Texas, Alabama have an official kickoff time for 2023 rematch

The Texas Longhorns get another shot at taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.

In fact, we know, exactly, when it’ll go down, too.

Game time announcement



Texas at Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 6 PM CT

@espn pic.twitter.com/Q4UkPKeXbI — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 16, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Kickoff time announced for Texas-Alabama rematch in 2023 football season

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sarkisian finds lesson in Lakers’ success

247Sports: Morning Brew: It’s clear what the SEC needs to do with its football scheduling model

Inside Texas: DeMarvion Overshown: ‘I can’t stop smiling about it when people ask me and I say I’m a Dallas Cowboy’

Inside Texas: How will teams try to stop the Texas offense in 2023?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

2024 No. 1 prospect Tre Johnson releases top six schools

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks recruiting strategy and more

247Sports: The Huddle: Latest on a pair of 2024 wide receiver targets following state track meet

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 tight end Jordan Washington

Inside Texas: RPM prediction for Texas to land priority defensive player

Inside Texas: Five-star on Texas: ‘I just really like the environment. It’s like home.’

Inside Texas: Talking Texas Longhorns with Colin Simmons

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: TCU football season opener vs. Colorado set for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia in position to win Big 12 regular season title

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: Reload time, the reintroduction

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why the Florida Panthers should be America’s Team in the NHL Playoffs

SB Nation: Victor Wembanyama NBA Draft lottery destinations, ranked by how fun they would be

SB Nation: Trevor Bauer gave up 7 runs in 2 innings in Japan as he continues to ABSOLUTELY SUCK

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND