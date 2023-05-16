Texas schedule updates for Alabama, Oklahoma games

On Tuesday, the kickoff time and television selection was announced for the game between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, along with the television selection for the Red River Showdown.

When the Longhorns and Crimson Tide face off on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa, ESPN will carry the game with a 6 p.m. Central kickoff. It’s only the second time Texas and Alabama have played in Tuscaloosa with the first game played in 1902. In the all-time series, the Horns hold a 7-2-1 advantage.

ABC will carry the 119th meeting of Texas and Oklahoma, a series in which the Horns hold a 63-50-5 mark. Last year’s 49-0 shutout was the most lopsided win for Texas in the series, which has been played at the State Fair since 1929 and in Dallas since 1912.

Texas opens the 2023 season with a home game against Rice and closes the non-conference portion of the schedule by hosting Wyoming.