Reacts Survey: Which transfer portal addition are you most excited for?

With the deadline to withdraw your name from the NBA Draft at the end of May, we are close to seeing what the Texas Longhorns basketball roster will look like for 2023-24.

Rodney Terry is just waiting on decisions from Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell but has been busy in the transfer portal. Terry and his staff have added four players through the transfer and may not be done just yet.

Texas added Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick, UT-Arlington guard Chendall Weaver, and UTEP forward Ze’Rik Onyema from the portal.

Out of those four additions to the roster, which one are you most excited for?