Longhorns Daily News: Is it RB Jonathon Brooks turn to shine in Texas’ backfield?

Plus: No 3-peat for Texas women’s tennis

By Xander Peters
/ new
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas at Washington

There’s a name Texas Longhorns fans should keep on their radar this offseason.

Enter ... redshirt sophomore Jonathon Brooks, Bijan Robinson’s potential backfield heir.

Do with this as you may.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bentley Cotton, Texas keep streak alive at final event

Austin American-Statesman: Sarkisian, Longhorns close out Texas Fight Tour in Houston

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Wings waive former Texas Longhorn Charli Collier, No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2021

Inside Texas: Three Longhorns included in On3’s list of the top 100 players in college football

Inside Texas: Sark’s vision for program vision perfectly aligns with the SEC

Inside Texas: Which three defenses could stop Texas in 2023?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reacts Survey: Which transfer portal addition are you most excited for?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Kentucky’s Tionna Herron announces intent to transfer to Texas

247Sports: IMG Academy’s Jayden Jackson becomes a hot commodity on the recruiting trail

247Sports: Top247 defensive back Corian Gipson talks recruiting process ahead of official visits, including trip to Texas

247Sports: Texas visit scores well with four-star 2025 OT Michael Fasusi

Inside Texas: ARMS: How Texas keeps track of every pertinent detail in recruiting

Inside Texas: Three schools have the early lead for 2025 5-star CB Devin Sanchez

Inside Texas: Ten biggest national recruiting battles in 2024

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: No softball? No baseball? No problem. Two Big 12 teams adopt one other

Frogs O’ War: A TCU fan’s guide to the 2023 NFL schedule

The Smoking Musket: Tevin Tucker named semifinalist for nation’s top shortstop award

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Rory McIlroy’s patience wears thin on PGA beef with LIV Golf ahead of PGA Championship

SB Nation: The 2026 World Cup logo is sad beyond belief

SB Nation: Blue Jays fans are eating hot dogs at a frankly alarming rate

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • The three-peat dream is over for Texas women’s tennis.

