Four-star TE Ryner Swanson reveals top five schools

The Longhorns entered the 2024 recruiting cycle needing to address the tight end position and they’ve definitely been casting a wide net in an attempt to try to address the need on the roster.

Earlier today, four star Laguna Beach (CA) tight end Ryner Swanson announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five programs, and the Longhorns were one of the finalists still in the running for his services.

Texas finds themselves locked into a battle with BYU, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Utah to land the athletic tight end from the Golden State, but tight ends Coach Jeff Banks has never been one to back down from a challenging recruitment.

With Ja’Tavion Sanders eligible to depart for the NFL after the 2023 season, it is imperative that the Longhorns get another talented pass catcher in the pipeline to replace him when the time comes, and Swanson certainly fits that bill.

Texas extended an offer to Swanson in February and they were able to get him on campus in March for an unofficial visit.

Swanson is now slated to return to Austin for an official visit during the first weekend of June once the window opens for recruits to begin making the rounds for the summer.