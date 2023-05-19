Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB’s Tyrese Hunter says he’s running it back next season

Texas Longhorns guard Tyrese Hunter, who has another season of eligibility, says he intends to return to Austin for the 2023-2024 men’s college basketball season, multiple outlets report. This spells good news for recently hired head coach Rodney Terry, who led Texas to an Elite Eight March Madness appearance earlier this year as an interim head coach.
Longhorns guard Tyrese Hunter to return to program next season https://t.co/TnA0ebC8Iu— SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) May 19, 2023
- The big dance starts tonight for Texas softball.
postseason » best season https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/nPUJbhpIUY— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 19, 2023
- Texas baseball notched a win in their series against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Game 2 tonight! https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/83RAQTU4CB— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 19, 2023
