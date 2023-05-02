Longhorns Daily News: Sit back, relax, and watch Texas’ ‘Best of Bijan’ highlight reel

There are things in life that are just ... good.
The Texas Longhorns, usually.
And lately, Bijan Robinson, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons last week.
That also means one of those good things is already leaving.
But before he goes, watch this highlight reel.
A "human highlight reel" in Atlanta just feels right— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 1, 2023
The Best of Bijan @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/AA9S2rdOT9
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas hopes to solidify men’s roster
Austin American-Statesman: Board of Regents expected to approve 2024 demolition of Erwin Center
247Sports: Morning Brew: Tanner Witt’s return from Tommy John surgery is going to require patience
Inside Texas: Notes on the post-spring Texas offensive depth chart
Inside Texas: Texas football must build for the present and the future
Inside Texas: Quinn Ewers in top 10 of Dane Brugler’s 2024 mock draft
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: No. 1 recruit in Louisiana for 2025 Jaboree Antoine talks Texas offer
247Sports: One official set, others in works for Top247 OT Nyier Daniels
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Recruiting breakdown - new 2025 Texas football offers
Inside Texas: Portal big man Ze’Rik Onyema making official visit to Texas
Inside Texas: Team Scoop: The portal was a quiet success, players catch their breath in May
Inside Texas: Longhorns offer On3’s No. 1 2025 prospect in Texas
Inside Texas: Five-star defender locks in Texas Longhorns official visit
Inside Texas: Yes, maybe, or no: Texas offensive targets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Dallas Cowboys happily reunite Deuce Vaughn, father Chris
Inside Texas: Brent Venables’ impossible task with the SEC on the horizon
Frogs O’ War: TCU football OL Steve Avila selected by the Rams in 2nd round of NFL Draft, 36th overall
Frogs O’ War: TCU football RB Kendre Miller selected by the Saints in the 3rd round of NFL Draft, 71st overall
The Smoking Musket: Running back Tony Mathis enters the transfer portal
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: AI-created NFL mascots, ranked from best to worst
SB Nation: NFL free agency’s 13 best available players after the draft, ranked
SB Nation: Anthony Edwards’ first run in NBA Playoffs could be his launch pad to superstardom
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Tanner Witt is back, folks.
If this ain't a sight for sore eyes, I don't know what is...TANNER WITT IS PITCHING IN A BURNT ORANGE UNIFORM. pic.twitter.com/kgz1rDQzpF— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) May 1, 2023
Loading comments...