Longhorns Daily News: Family announces death of former Texas DB Jaden Hullaby

Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaden Hullaby, who transferred to New Mexico State, passed away over the weekend, according to an announcement from the family.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King ️ LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby. (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

The announcement of Hullaby’s passing came after a missing person report was filed.

Texas baseball is your latest Big 12 champions.

The Big 12 Champs pic.twitter.com/tTFTvBN3w9 — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) May 20, 2023