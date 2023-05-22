Reacts Results: Which new transfer portal addition are Texas fans most excited about?

After the longest tournament run in 15 years, the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team with a different look next season.

Depending on Dillon Mitchell’s decision, Rodney Terry could lose seven players from last years roster including the aforementioned Mitchell, Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, Courtney Bishop, Jabari Rice, Arterio Morris, and Rowan Brumbaugh.

But Terry also retained a few key players (Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter, and Brock Cunningham) while hitting the transfer portal hard. Guard Max Abmas from Oral Roberts, forward Kadin Shedrick from Virginia, guard Chendwall Weaver from UTA, and forward Ze’Rik Onyema from UTEP all transferred into the program.

I asked last week out of the four which are you most excited about? When in doubt, just go with the guy who’s a walking bucket.

Abmas was the best scorer in the transfer portal and will make for a strong offensive backcourt with Tyrese Hunter.