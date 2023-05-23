Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: QB Quinn Ewers has potential to be great

It’s a leap year of sorts. Not in terms of the calendar, but for the Texas Longhorns. In particular, redshirt sophomore and returning starter Quinn Ewers, who will again lead Texas from under center. Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently noted he expects a significant year two leap from the nearly 20-year-old quarterback.

“Year two is when you make those strides and become that elite player,” Sarkisian said during a visit with fans earlier this spring, per 247Sports. “I saw it with Carson Palmer. In year two, he wins the Heisman trophy and ends up the first pick in the draft. I saw it in Matt Leinart. I saw it in Jake Locker, and he ended up being the 10th pick in the draft.”

For Ewers, Sarkisian continued, the potential is there to also take that next step in 2023.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Surging Horns confident they will host NCAA Regional

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas sparkled in sweeping Austin Regional

247Sports: Mike at Night: Remembering Jaden Hullaby

247Sports: Morning Brew: Baseball, softball and women’s golf lead memorable weekend for the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Defcon 1: How Texas could put defenses on high alert in 2023

Inside Texas: Vince Young, Colt McCoy make ESPN’s list of the top quarterbacks of the 2000s

Inside Texas: A few words provide the strongest indication of Steve Sarkisian’s confidence in the 2023 Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas wins share of Big 12 title with sweep of No. 6 West Virginia

No. 13-seed Texas advances out of Austin Regional

Reacts Results: Which new transfer portal addition are Texas fans most excited about?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Taking the temperature on offensive positions on the Texas board

247Sports: Fast-rising LB Khmori House locks in Texas official visit

247Sports: Where Texas commits, targets stand in the updated Top247 rankings

Inside Texas: New Sunshine State EDGE prospect on the radar

Inside Texas: Khmori House locks in Texas official visit

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry continues to build momentum as he adds to his roster for 2023-24

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Taking a look at a three-down defensive scheme

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia baseball team wins share of Big 12 regular season title

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why LeBron James’ retirement threat is a leverage play to get Kyrie Irving to Lakers

SB Nation: Nikola Jokic’s circus shot to beat Lakers might be his most amazing play yet

SB Nation: The Pac-12 might be screwed after ESPN drops out of TV deal

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

News from the Texas Legislature.