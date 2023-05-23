Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: QB Quinn Ewers has potential to be great

It’s a leap year of sorts. Not in terms of the calendar, but for the Texas Longhorns. In particular, redshirt sophomore and returning starter Quinn Ewers, who will again lead Texas from under center. Head coach Steve Sarkisian recently noted he expects a significant year two leap from the nearly 20-year-old quarterback.
“Year two is when you make those strides and become that elite player,” Sarkisian said during a visit with fans earlier this spring, per 247Sports. “I saw it with Carson Palmer. In year two, he wins the Heisman trophy and ends up the first pick in the draft. I saw it in Matt Leinart. I saw it in Jake Locker, and he ended up being the 10th pick in the draft.”
For Ewers, Sarkisian continued, the potential is there to also take that next step in 2023.
