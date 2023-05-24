 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Ron Holland will visit G League after release from Texas LOI

Plus: Big 12 baseball tournament gets underway

By Xander Peters
High School Basketball: McDonald’s All American Boy s Game Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Longhorns commit Ron Holland – formerly the toast of men’s college basketball recruiting – was released from his letter of intent at Texas earlier this week.

Holland will reportedly visit the NBA’s G League following his commitment’s official nixing.

  • Texas baseball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks today in the Big 12 baseball tournament.
  • Baylor named Blake Shapen as its returning starter under center yesterday.

