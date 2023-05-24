Longhorns Daily News: Ron Holland will visit G League after release from Texas LOI

Former Texas Longhorns commit Ron Holland – formerly the toast of men’s college basketball recruiting – was released from his letter of intent at Texas earlier this week.
Holland will reportedly visit the NBA’s G League following his commitment’s official nixing.
5⭐️ Ron Holland has officially been released from his NLI & will visit G-League Ignite today. The former Texas signee is the #1 Player in the country via 247 & the only 5⭐️ in the 2023 Class that isn’t committed/signed pic.twitter.com/ct1Im47hVl— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 23, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dylan Campbell probably the Big 12’s most complete player
Austin American-Statesman: Texas freshman Jared Thomas on a tear as the Longhorns’ leadoff hitter
247Sports: Morning Brew: New Texas NIL legislation would protect state institutions from outside enforcement
Inside Texas: Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey is on a new path thanks to hard work and a chance meeting
Inside Texas: Texas’ five most difficult games of the 2023 season
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas wins share of Big 12 title with sweep of No. 6 West Virginia
No. 13-seed Texas advances out of Austin Regional
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Four-star LB Kamar Mothudi names top five and locks in official visits
247Sports: Texas makes top five for Top247 defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Two new linebackers added to June official visits list, number of takes at each position
Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Santana Wilson talks Texas offer
Inside Texas: Recruiting percentages for Texas’ top defensive targets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 baseball tournament: The teams at a glance
Oklahoman: Tramel: Is Colorado close to leaving Pac-12 for Big 12? Signs say yes.
Dallas Morning News: Big 12 baseball tournament: Game times, potential matchups for area schools and more
Inside Texas: Program Temperature Check: Concrete Cougars
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Eight TCU players earn Big 12 Conference honors
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Squirrel’s tightrope walk stuns Yankees fans
SB Nation: Hank Haney throws Zach Johnson under bus amid Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup debate
SB Nation: 5 ways to fix onside kicks in the NFL
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks today in the Big 12 baseball tournament.
Heading to the conference tourney like G-Wagon. pic.twitter.com/DpTQMu0YWq— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 23, 2023
- Baylor named Blake Shapen as its returning starter under center yesterday.
Baylor & Dave Aranda have named Blake Shapen as the Bears' starting QB for the 2023 season, per @KurtisQuillin.— On3 (@On3sports) May 23, 2023
Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson was battling him for the job. https://t.co/JttXrNmb0K pic.twitter.com/QzXtcDU03a
