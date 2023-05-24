Longhorns Daily News: Ron Holland will visit G League after release from Texas LOI

Former Texas Longhorns commit Ron Holland – formerly the toast of men’s college basketball recruiting – was released from his letter of intent at Texas earlier this week.

Holland will reportedly visit the NBA’s G League following his commitment’s official nixing.

5⭐️ Ron Holland has officially been released from his NLI & will visit G-League Ignite today. The former Texas signee is the #1 Player in the country via 247 & the only 5⭐️ in the 2023 Class that isn’t committed/signed pic.twitter.com/ct1Im47hVl — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 23, 2023

Texas baseball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks today in the Big 12 baseball tournament.

Heading to the conference tourney like G-Wagon. pic.twitter.com/DpTQMu0YWq — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 23, 2023

Baylor named Blake Shapen as its returning starter under center yesterday.