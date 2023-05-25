Longhorns Daily News: Texas lawmakers approve new state NIL bill

Both chambers of the Texas Legislature have approved a sweeping new name, image and likeness bill. It now awaits Governor Greg Abbott’s signature. It would go into law on July 1.

Here’s On3’s analysis of the bill: “The new Texas legislation includes a number of provisions that are school and student-athlete friendly. But the most notable change appears to provide cover for state schools from being punished by the NCAA for any NIL-related violations, including any committed by collectives that have been set up to support student-athletes through deal facilitation.”

That includes the Texas Longhorns’ Texas One Fund.

On3 continued, “Additionally, the legislation allows a college to establish agreements with a third-party entity to facilitate NIL activities on its behalf. This part of the bill received a lot of attention after the 12th Man+ Fund launched at Texas A&M in February. The bill allows for the ability for third-party 501(c)(3) organizations, independent of athletic departments, to provide NIL compensation to athletes and provide priority status or other perks to donors. A&M and Arkansas are believed to be the first schools whose booster organization also is directly fundraising for NIL opportunities for student-athletes.”

It’s a mess, in other words. The ball remains in federal legislators’ court going forward.

