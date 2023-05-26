Four Star OT Michael Uini reveals top six schools

The Longhorns received more good news on the recruiting front yesterday, as another priority recruit announced they were trimming down their list of programs in consideration.

Four star Copperas Cove (TX) offensive tackle Michael Uini announced that he has narrowed his list down to six programs. The Longhorns were among those named by the Central Texas tackle and remain in the battle for his commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’8 315 OT from Copperas Cove, TX is ranked as a Top 150 Player in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/Sb2hY0NT2Z pic.twitter.com/HDmyUhGWel — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2023

Along with the Longhorns, Uini named Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan as his other finalists in the recruitment. Needless to say, this is going to be a heavyweight battle for an elite recruit at one of the most important positions.

Uini already has a full state of official visits scheduled next month, as he will see four of six finalists. Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan will all get the chance to host 6’8 offensive tackle this summer and he also has an October official set to see the Crimson Tide.

At this time, Uini does not have an official setup to see Texas, but with the NCAA rule in effect that allows recruits to make more than five official visits, it would not be surprising to see one eventually scheduled.