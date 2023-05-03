Reacts Survey: Who is the next first round NFL draft pick out of Texas?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Five Texas Longhorns were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Bijan Robinson leading the pack after being selected 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons. DeMarvion Overshown was the next Longhorn drafted, going 90th to the Dallas Cowboys. Roschon Johnson went in the 4th round to the Chicago Bears, Keondre Coburn in the 6th to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Moro Ojomo to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 7th round.

Which pick was your favorite?

Robinson is the first player from Texas to be drafted in the first round since Malcom Brown in 2015 and the first offensive player since Vince Young in 2006.

Who’s next?

PFF’s way-to-early mock draft for 2024 featured three Longhorns selected on the first day which leads us to SB Nation Reacts Survey. Who will be the next Horn to go in the first round?

