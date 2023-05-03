3-star DT Jayden Jackson reveals top five schools

Earlier today, IMG (FL) Academy three star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five finalists.

Jackson is the 61st ranked defensive line prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, but that ranking doesn’t match up with caliber of programs that are in pursuit of his commitment.

First and foremost I want to thank God for his continuous blessings, I also would like to thank my Mom for everything that she has done for me. With that being said I will be taking the next step in my recruiting process. TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/eDYEy1UR74 — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) May 3, 2023

The Longhorns made the cut along with Florida, Miami, Ohio State, and Oklahoma for Jackson’s final five and that alone lets you know what kind of player he is. Jackson has Power Five offers from all over the country and when you see some of the athleticism and play strength he possesses, it is easy to see why he is highly sought after.

1 year apart and I still got it ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XIbBBIAo49 — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) March 13, 2023

Me and my boy @FrancisMauigoa doing a weakened workout pic.twitter.com/lgfozLTexv — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) May 14, 2022

Despite only getting involved in this recruitment earlier this spring, Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has been putting in some work and has the Longhorns firmly in the hunt as we make our way towards the summer and the official visit window.

Historically, Texas hasn’t had much success recruiting IMG Academy, but between Jackson, Jerrick Gibson, and Jordan Johnson-Rubell the Longhorns have a chance to get their foot in the door this cycle at one of the most talent rich programs in the country.