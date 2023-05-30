Longhorns Daily News: With Texas, Oklahoma coming aboard, will SEC move to nine-game conference schedule in 2024?

Heading into the SEC’s annual spring meetings, with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners aboard, albeit without a procedural vote in this case, it’s become a game or will they, or wont’ they. Will they, the SEC, move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2024?

That, debatably, is the biggest question at hand this spring.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is in support of a nine-game schedule, as expected. Wrote about it Monday. Tigers are only school in the bottom half of SEC revenue to publicly support nine. https://t.co/cksYZeENXj — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas placed in Miami regional to start 2023 NCAA baseball tournament

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Former Wisconsin boss Paul Chryst makes Texas’ QBs room better

Dallas Morning News: Former NFL special teams coach Joe DeCamillis joining Texas coaching staff, report says

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas and Oklahoma attending SEC spring meetings, but without a vote on key proposals

Inside Texas: 95 days until Texas Football: Alfred Collins enters an important year with increased consistency

Inside Texas: Texas team info: S&C, players who may surprise, creating pass rush

Inside Texas: Payton Kirkland discusses first semester challenges, massive body transformation

Inside Texas: Texas hoops Four Out, One In Q&A: May 29 edition

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Four-star OT Michael Uini reveals top six schools

Roundtable: Dismal week for Texas baseball, Caleb Love, and softball Super Regionals

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Elite ‘26 QB Julian Lewis already has a few schools on his short list and could make an early decision

247Sports: The Stampede: Taking the temperature on defensive positions on the Texas board

247Sports: Four-star LB Dylan Williams makes a few tweaks to his upcoming visit schedule

247Sports: Where things stand with two key 2024 Texas targets with June official visits approaching

247Sports: Recruiting notebook from the Steve Clarkson ‘the QB retreat’

Inside Texas: Five official visits to watch the first weekend in June

Inside Texas: Numbers to know for Texas Longhorns football recruiting

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 No. 6 EDGE Danny Okoye ready to see Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: State of Texas left off list of regional host sites for NCAA baseball tournament

Associated Press: No. 1 seed Oklahoma sets record, claims another Women’s College World Series spot

Dallas Morning News: TCU, Texas, Dallas Baptist among 6 state teams in NCAA baseball tournament

Inside Texas: Texas’ formula for winning the Big 12 Championship

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Five TCU players receive Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU downs Oklahoma State to win Big 12 Conference tournament

The Smoking Musket: JJ Wetherholt named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas’ Peyton Stearns has advanced at the French Open.