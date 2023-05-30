Reacts Survey: Will the Longhorns advance out of the regionals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Selection Monday has passed and the Texas Longhorns will begin their postseason in Coral Gables, FL on Friday. Not a bad place to spend a weekend in, huh?

Too bad they’ll play in a tough regional with No. 8 Miami (FL), Maine, and Louisiana. David Pierce and the Longhorns earned a 2nd place selection after failing to win any games in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Will they rebound and look like the team that swept West Virginia to earn a share of the Big 12 Championship? Or will they fail to reach the Super Regionals for the first time since 2019?

