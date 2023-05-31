Former Texas signee Ron Holland headed to G-League Ignite

Former Texas Longhorns forward signee Ron Holland is turning pro and plans to sign a contract with G-League Ignite, he told On3 on Wednesday.

The Duncanville star, a 6’8, 195-pounder who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, signed with the Longhorns last November after taking official visits to Arkansas, Kentucky, and Memphis and initially affirmed his commitment to Texas at multiple times following the suspension and then termination of former head coach Chris Beard.

But Holland ultimately decided to reopen his recruitment by requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent, which Texas eventually granted. Holland considered Arkansas before opting to turn pro, joining fellow former 2023 Longhorns signee AJ Johnson, who signed a contract with the Australian Basketball League in April.

The defections of Holland and Johnson leave new head coach Rodney Terry without a high school signee in the class and a need at the wing position with forward Dillon Mitchell likely to remain in the NBA Draft after one season on the Forty Acres.