Kickoff times announced for three Texas home games

On Wednesday, the kickoff times and television carriers were announced for three Texas Longhorns home games during the 2023 season.

For the season opener at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Rice on Saturday, Sept. 2, the 2:30 p.m. Central kickoff will air on FOX. Two weeks later against Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 16, Longhorn Network will carry the 7 p.m. Central kickoff. And to close out the regular season at home, Texas faces off against Texas Tech on Friday, Nov. 24 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC.

The start of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season on the Forty Acres will mark the 97th meeting between the Longhorns and Owls with Texas holding a 15-game winning streak, 74-21-1 overall record, and 44-8 advantage at home.

After the trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, Texas concludes the non-conference schedule by hosting Wyoming in Austin for the fifth time. Along with a road win in Laramie in 2009, the Longhorns are undefeated against the Cowboys.

The 73rd meeting between Texas and Texas Tech will also be the 40th matchup in Austin with the Longhorns holding a 54-18 edge overall and 32-7 record against the Red Raiders on the Forty Acres.