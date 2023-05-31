Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher wants to play Texas football annually

As the SEC continues hemming and hawing over whether to move from an eight-game conference schedule to nine games, one question remains unanswered ... will the Texas Longhorns once again take on the Texas A&M Aggies annually, reviving one of the nation’s greatest college football rivalries? Apparently Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is down.

“When Texas comes into the thing, of course, you’d want Texas, because that’s the traditional rival and the things you have,” Fisher told reporters at the SEC Meetings Tuesday of making the Longhorns the permanent rival of A&M, according to Sports Illustrated. “But there are a lot of great ones in the SEC, too. … LSU has become a great rivalry for us right there. But as you go traditional rivalries of A&M, you would probably say Texas.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

