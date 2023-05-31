Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher wants to play Texas football annually

As the SEC continues hemming and hawing over whether to move from an eight-game conference schedule to nine games, one question remains unanswered ... will the Texas Longhorns once again take on the Texas A&M Aggies annually, reviving one of the nation’s greatest college football rivalries? Apparently Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is down.
“When Texas comes into the thing, of course, you’d want Texas, because that’s the traditional rival and the things you have,” Fisher told reporters at the SEC Meetings Tuesday of making the Longhorns the permanent rival of A&M, according to Sports Illustrated. “But there are a lot of great ones in the SEC, too. … LSU has become a great rivalry for us right there. But as you go traditional rivalries of A&M, you would probably say Texas.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas watches and waits as the SEC decides its scheduling fate
Dallas Morning News: What to know about SEC meetings this week and how schedule talks affect Texas, OU, A&M
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas, OU expected to renew contract with State Fair of Texas for Red River Showdown
247Sports: NCAA Baseball Tournament 2023 Regionals: Top college players, MLB Draft prospects to watch as bracket begins
Inside Texas: IT Roundtable: Which Longhorn from the past would you add to the 2023 roster?
Inside Texas: It’s time for Texas to retire Derrick Johnson’s number
Inside Texas: While discussing NIL at SEC spring meetings, Nick Saban throws a jab toward Texas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas lands No. 2 seed in Coral Gables Regional
Texas adds three special assistants to the head coach
Summer enrollees arrive at Texas
Kickoff times announced for three Texas home games
Former Texas signee Ron Holland headed to G-League Ignite
Reacts Survey: Will the Longhorns advance out of the regionals?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Huddle: A wildcard recruitment and the start of summer official visits
247Sports: Four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu updates top schools list
247Sports: Top247 TE Elija Lofton sets date with Texas
Inside Texas: Texas targets making official visits to SEC schools this weekend
Inside Texas: Brandon Baker talks Texas and timeline
Inside Texas: Jerrick Gibson talks Tashard Choice and Cedric Baxter Jr.
Inside Texas: Top Texas tight end target Ryner Swanson talks UT before official trip
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: What to know about Big 12 meetings: expansion talks with Gonzaga, Four Corners schools
Frogs O’ War: NCAA Baseball Tournament: Fayetteville Regional preview
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to play Indiana in NCAA Baseball Tournament
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Jaylen Brown’s stunning collapse in NBA Playoffs leaves Celtics with hard decisions
SB Nation: Colorado governor drops brutal NBA Finals bet with Ron DeSantis over Disney
SB Nation: Robert Saleh raves about Garrett Wilson’s strong, juicy routes
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It’s on ... come Friday.
Party in the city where the heat is on. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GtNBmuqqvk— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 29, 2023
Loading comments...