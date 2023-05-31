Reacts Results: Texas fans not confident heading into Coral Gables

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Texas Longhorns open up their postseason in the Coral Gables, FL regional on Friday against the Rajin’ Cajuns of Louisiana but fans aren’t too confident heading into it.

Less than half of our SB Nation Reacts Survey voters believe David Pierce and the Horns will make it out of the regional and onto the Super Regionals.

The Longhorns finished the season 38-20 but lost both of their Big 12 Conference Tournament games and squandered a chance to host a regional site.

Instead, they’ll travel to South Beach where the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes host Texas, Louisiana, and Maine. Friday’s game with start at 1 PM CST on the Longhorn Network with lefty Lucas Gordon expected to start against a strong Louisiana left-handed batting lineup.