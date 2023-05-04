UTA transfer G Chendall Weaver signs with Texas

Former UT-Arlington Mavericks guard Chendall Weaver committed to the Texas Longhorns last week following a trip to the Forty Acres.

The 6-3 combo guard averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season as a freshman.



On Wednesday, the school announced that Weaver signed an Athletic Scholarship Agreement to play for the Longhorns next season.

A 6’3, 164-pounder from Mansfield Timberview who has three years of eligibility remaining, Weaver is the third addition from the NCAA transfer portal under new head coach Rodney Terry, joining Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas and Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick. UTEP transfer forward Ze’Rik Onyema committed to Texas shortly after Weaver and was officially announced as a Longhorn on Wednesday.

Weaver wasn’t ranked as a recruit in the 2022 class despite averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior and leading Timberview to the 2022 UIL 5A state championship game, signing with UT-Arlington without receiving any other reported offers.

Playing 29.5 minutes per game as a freshman, Weaver averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Mavericks while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from the three-point line.

If guard Tyrese Hunter opts to return to Texas after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, Weaver projects as an energy player off the bench for the Longhorns who can provide three-point shooting and strong off-ball defense — Weaver has a knack for playing passing lanes to create steals. Compared to Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Sir’Jabari Rice, Weaver doesn’t have nearly as much experience, but does have a similar skill set and enough eligibility remaining that he could grow into a comparable player.